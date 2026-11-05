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Texas A&M brings historic NASCAR and IndyCar race cars to campus as collectible replicas go on sale
By Texas A&M University,3 days ago
Two race cars that carried Texas A&M University onto national stages during America’s 250th anniversary summer will travel to College Station on Nov. 14, giving Aggie fans an opportunity to see the cars up close and pre-order collectible die-cast replicas. The Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Honda, driven by...