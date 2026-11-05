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Internet Invitational Days 1–2: Big John's Putt, Team Ruffels Rolls On
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,7 days ago
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — The defining shot of the 2026 Internet Invitational so far was struck with a backward-blade putter by a creator who almost wasn't in the field. With his team tied with Peter Finch's squad on Day 1, and the second hole of a sudden-death playoff on the line, John Melstrom II — "Big John" to his audience — rolled in the birdie putt that sent Ryan Ruffels' Team White into Day 2 and sent Team Finch home. A day later at Buffalo Ridge he won two more points, and White ran over Wesley Bryan's Team Green 12.5–6.5. That left only Ruffels' 16 players in the hunt for $4 million — until Dave Portnoy announced that four of them were going home that night.