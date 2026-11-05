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Community energy: a bright opportunity for the Mountain State
By BBG,5 days ago
Imagine your daily commute to work. How many abandoned lots, large warehouse buildings, old strip mines, or empty fields do you pass by?. These places don’t have to be an eyesore, or worse, a source of asthma-inducing pollution. Instead, they can produce clean, affordable energy for our local communities. West Virginia lawmakers can make this happen by passing community energy legislation.
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