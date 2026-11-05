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Pima gets quick rematch with Chandler Prep in 2A second round
6 days ago
PIMA — There will not be much need for Pima to dig through old film this week. The Roughriders have already seen Chandler Prep up close, very close. Just two weeks after a 54-13 loss to the Titans in Chandler, No. 13 Pima makes the same trip Friday night for a second-round Class 2A state playoff game against No. 4 Chandler Prep. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Chandler Preparatory Academy.