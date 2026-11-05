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MoDOT to shift westbound I-70 lanes between Wentzville Parkway, Foristell weigh station
7 days ago
Crews with the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Project will shift westbound Interstate 70 lanes between Wentzville Parkway and the Foristell weigh station (mile marker 205.4- 208) starting overnight Wednesday, November 11. All work is weather permitting. Traffic will shift onto the newly constructed pavement to allow crews to construct...
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