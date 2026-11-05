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Stewart Convicted Of Midway Bar Shooting
By Shannon McFarlin,7 days ago
Late Wednesday evening, a Dyer County jury convicted David Stewart of multiple crimes stemming from a shooting at Midway Bar on November 5, 2023. Specifically, he was convicted of three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, each a class A felony carrying a sentence range of 15-25 years at 100% release eligibility, and one count of Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, a class E felony carrying a sentence range of 1-2 years at 30% release eligibility.
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