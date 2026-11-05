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Pollster says his data warned of GOP collapse driven by economic backlash, not policies
By The National News Desk,7 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — Heading into the 2026 midterms, most major polling averages suggested a competitive political environment, with Democrats holding only a modest edge on the generic congressional ballot that could translate into limited House gains. Instead, the election produced what one pollster described as a decisive Democratic wave that flipped control of both the House and the Senate.