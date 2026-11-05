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Jonathan Taylor turns trade talk into 'regular scheduled programming' as Colts and Cowboys meet
7 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor has grown accustomed to playing football as the rumor mill spins. This week, he has heard his named linked to multiple teams, heard about “done deals” and heard some question whether it's wise to even play Sunday when the struggling Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys meet — two days before this season's trade deadline.