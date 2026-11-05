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As several other major cities boost arts funding, Chicago’s proposed 2027 cultural spending plan is flat
By Courtney Kueppers,6 days ago
Funding for the department that puts on Chicago’s large-scale events, such as Jazz Festival and Taste of Chicago, would remain essentially flat under Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposed 2027 budget. The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is set to receive about $62.5 million next year in the...
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