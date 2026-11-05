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Loop Hotel Lender Sues to Halt LaSalle Street Apartment Conversion Above JW Marriott
By Richard M. Sullivan,5 days ago
The company managing the debt on Chicago's JW Marriott hotel has gone to court to stop construction crews from converting the office floors above it into apartments, after a power mishap allegedly knocked out the hotel's phones for more than four hours during a crunch of checkouts and check-ins. Torchlight Loan Services filed suit against developer Prime Group in Cook County Circuit Court, asking a judge to freeze work at 208 S. LaSalle until Prime secures the hotel's consent.
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