undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Binghamton University Students Win $110,000 for EMS Technology Invention
By Jason Samsel,5 days ago
Two Binghamton University seniors are turning their experiences as emergency medical responders into an award winning invention designed to reduce paperwork and get ambulances back on the road faster. Joshua Ackerman and Yoav Reshef received $110,000 as runners-up in the 2026 New York State Commercialization Competition for their startup, Lucent...