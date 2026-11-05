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Endicott Board Unanimously Approves Private Manager for En-Joie Golf Club; County Executive Pushes Back
By Suh Neubauer,6 days ago
Big changes for the Village of Endicott. The Village of Endicott Board of Trustees voted Thursday night unanimously to end its nearly 20-year management partnership with Broome County. Beginning January 1, 2027, Indigo Sports, a subsidiary of Troon Golf, will take over operations of the village-owned En-Joie Golf Course. The...