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Bank of England raises rates to 4 percent in first hike in over three years as inflation nears 5 percent
2 days ago
The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate to 4 percent on Thursday, delivering its first increase in more than three years as policymakers responded to persistent energy-price pressures and a worsening near-term inflation outlook. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to increase Bank Rate by 25 basis points...