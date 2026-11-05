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Mobilizing private capital for climate-driven growth
By Editor´s Choice,2 days ago
Addressing climate change can help to support the economic development and long-term growth in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs). EMDEs require trillions of dollars to address climate change, yet only a fraction of this funding is currently mobilized. Developing nations face significant barriers to accessing climate finance, including inadequate...