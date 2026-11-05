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Trump Admits He Ignored Court Order to Begin Building His Arch
7 days ago
The Trump administration admitted Thursday that it has done work on the president's planned 250-foot arch in Washington, D.C., in defiance of a court order. In a court filing, DOJ lawyers acknowledged that a construction firm contracted by the White House, Grunley Construction Company, had painted lines in Memorial Circle, where President Trump wants his triumphal arch to be built. In their filing, they said that the company would stop its work and provide advance notice before resuming "any future work related to the project," as they did not have permission from the National Park Service.