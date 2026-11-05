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Tyler lunch-and-learn educates East Texans on funeral pre-planning
7 days ago
Michael Brosang, owner of Brosang Family Funeral and Cremation Services, served as the keynote speaker. He explained that pre-planning simplifies difficult choices and establishes financial preparedness well before a crisis occurs. Attendee Brenda Wickware said the session showed her practical steps, including options for pre-paying expenses and drafting her own obituary in advance.