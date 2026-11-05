undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UW-Stevens Point Soil Judging Team takes 3rd at Regionals
By sallenba,5 days ago
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) Soil Judging Team earned a third-place overall finish at the 2026 Regional 3 Soil Judging Contest, hosted by The Ohio State University in Ohio, Oct. 20-23. Competing against 8 other university teams, UWSP also earned first place in group judging, continuing its tradition of success in collegiate soil judging.