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New Berlin elementary school students get a hands-on look at future jobs
By Rebecca Klopf,7 days ago
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Hundreds of students at Elmwood Elementary in New Berlin got a chance to explore what their futures could look like during a school-wide career fair. More than 600 students, from 4K through sixth grade, took part in the event. More than 20 local businesses and community organizations participated, giving students a hands-on look at a variety of careers.