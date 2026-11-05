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Beautiful conditions continue but a slight chance for rain heading our way
By Allie Potter,6 days ago
Dry conditions are expected across southeast Arizona today. A weak weather system brings the potential for a few showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon into early Saturday. Breezy conditions this weekend. High temperatures will be below normal through next week. First Alert Forecast:. Today - Increasing clouds,...
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