PlayStation 5 Reaches Over 97 Million Shipments

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Sony announced on Thursday that it has shipped 97.9 million units of the PlayStation 5 console in its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year's second quarter that ended on September 30. The company shipped 4.2 million units for the current fiscal year so far, with 2.6 million alone from the second quarter between July-September.

PS5 reached over 90 million shipments last February, and reached over 80 million shipments in August 2025. It surpassed 50 million in sales in December 2023.

As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch, making the PS5 Sony's fastest-selling console. Sony had sold over 20 million units of the PS5 worldwide as of June 2022. The PS5 had crossed 30 million units in sales in January 2023, and then crossed the 40 million mark in July 2023.

Sony raised the price of its PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Pro consoles, as well as its PlayStation Portal peripheral, beginning on April 2, due to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape." The company raised the price of the PlayStation Plus online gaming subscription service for new customers in select regions beginning on May 20.

Sony announced on July 1 that it is ending physical game disc production for all new games on PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028. All new game releases starting in that month will be digital only. This does not affect games that have already been released or that will ship prior to January 2028 as discs. The company cites this decision as an adaptation "to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs."

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 got a new, smaller model intended to replace the old model throughout November to early December in 2023 in various territories.

The PlayStation 5 Pro console shipped in November 2024. The PS5 Pro features PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, 120 FPS, advanced ray tracing, 2TB of SSD storage, upgraded GPU with "28% faster memory", and AI-driven upscaling to improve image clarity.

Sony released a new model for the PS5 Digital Edition in Japan that only has Japanese language support in November 2025. It is cheaper than the multi-language Digital Edition model, at 55,000 yen (about US$355). The current Digital Edition model for the PS5 sells at 72,980 yen (about US$471) in Japan.

Sources: Sony via Gematsu