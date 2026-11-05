undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Kokomo Officer Sentenced to 40 Years in Federal Prison for On-Duty Sexual Assault of Teen
By John Szink,4 days ago
A former Kokomo police officer is headed to federal prison for 40 years. Thirty-three-year-old Sinmi Asomuyide was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl while on duty in 2024. Prosecutors say he took the runaway into custody, turned off his body camera, then later handcuffed her in his squad...