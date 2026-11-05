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Knox County Prosecutor: Bail Amendment Gives Judges New Power to Hold Dangerous Defendants
By John Szink,2 days ago
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says judges can now deny bail to defendants who pose a danger to the community, following voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment Tuesday. Carnahan said the change took effect Wednesday. He says his office has long requested substantial bonds in cases involving public safety...
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