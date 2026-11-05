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WWE Has Discussed Bringing Iron Survivor Challenge To RAW Or SmackDown
By Phil Johnson,7 days ago
WWE has reportedly considered introducing the Iron Survivor Challenge match to its main roster programming, with renewed questions surrounding the stipulation’s future following the company’s decision to replace NXT Deadline with NXT TLC this December. The Iron Survivor Challenge has traditionally been one of the signature attractions of...