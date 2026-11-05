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Kraft Heinz to Sell North America Coffee Business
By Liz Dominguez,3 days ago
The Kraft Heinz Co. has announced that it plans to divest its North America coffee business. It will sell off the operations, which includes the Maxwell House, Gevalia, Nabob, Yuban, Tassimo, Ethical Bean and Sanka brands, to private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners for $650 million. Kraft Heinz will retain a 30% non-controlling equity stake in the business.