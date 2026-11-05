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Dunleavy rushes to give valuable state assets to Glenfarne without review
5 days ago
I’ve mentioned here before that Anchorage Sen. Cathy Giessel’s regular newsletter is invaluable in explaining to Alaskans some of what is going on within state government. Her latest edition deals with a move by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to hand over valuable state rights-of-way to Glenfarne without proper review or public discussion. One of the leases is from Point Thompson to Prudhoe Bay. The other covers 807 miles from Prudhoe Bay to Nikiski.