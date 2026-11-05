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Nintendo hints the Switch 2 will keep getting classic remakes
7 days ago
This time last year, Nintendo’s 2026 plans were a bit of a mystery. We knew that games like Pokémon Pokopia and Mario Tennis Fever would round out the Switch 2’s first year, but we still had few clues about what would be 2026’s big game for the platform. Now, we know that Nintendo was hiding a big secret during that time. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time would be the Switch 2’s tentpole 2026 game, giving players (and Nintendo’ holiday sales) a blockbuster remake. Nate Bihldorff, Nintendo’s SVP of product development and publishing, knew that would be a very big deal.