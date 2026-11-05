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3 near-perfect sci-fi movies you can stream for free this weekend (Novemeber 6 - 8)
7 days ago
Science Fiction as a genre is one that fans get to explore in many different ways. Whether it is a horror movie or a comedy, elements of science fiction can turn a story into something so memorable for fans. And sometimes, you just want to watch a movie that has something a little more to it for you to unpack. The problem is trying to figure out what the best science fiction movie is to watch and with a large library of the genre online, picking the best of the best isn't easy.