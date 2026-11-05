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Chimps Can Be Thieves, But They Hesitate to Rob Their Friends
By Devin Reese,3 days ago
Humans obviously behave differently toward their friends than they do strangers. Case in point: We’re much more likely to loan money to a friend than a stranger. It appears that our closest relatives also differentiate between friends and strangers—especially when it comes to deciding who to steal treats from according to a recent study published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior.