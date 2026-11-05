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The midterms proved once and for all that X is not real life
By Gaby Del Valle,7 days ago
Is a policy reporter at The Verge covering surveillance, the Department of Homeland Security, and the tech-right. A week before the midterm elections, Vice President JD Vance hosted a town hall in Texas with Fox News host Jesse Watters. It was a friendly event with a friendly audience in what should have been a friendly state, and maybe that’s why Vance couldn’t help himself. When a college student earnestly asked how the right expected young people like her to settle down and have kids, given the ever-growing cost of living, Vance replied with a quip about Jon Husted’s ass.