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Missouri Senate Republicans choose new leaders as election losses reshape chamber
By Jason Hancock (via Missouri Independent),6 days ago
State Sen. Nick Schroer, a Republican from Defiance, right, speaks Thursday with state Sen.-elect Sam Alexander, a Republican from Bolivar, after being elected Senate Majority Leader for the upcoming session (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).Missouri Senate Republicans will return to Jefferson City in January with fewer seats, a flood of newcomers and new leaders who say they heard voters’ frustration Tuesday — even as they have yet to settle on what to do about it.