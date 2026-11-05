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Bus tour, event tackle antisemitism in public schools
By Seth Voorhees,7 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In recent months, several states have passed laws cracking down on antisemitism in public schools. Here in New York, combating antisemitism became a key issue in the attorney general’s race. At a workshop in Rochester Thursday, tolerance was the word of the day. It’s also the word civil rights advocates are hoping to bring into the classroom.
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