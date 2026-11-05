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The Man Behind the Sound Rob Brown on House Music Black Detroit and Building a Legacy
4 days ago
“I’ve reached a point I think in my life that I’m looking at making sure that my legacy is solid.” Rob Brown has spent decades making sure Detroit sounds good, but his story begins long before the big stages and festivals. From summer visits to Meridian, Mississippi, where his uncle Paul worked in radio, to building homemade speakers and learning turntables in a neighborhood basement near the University of Detroit, Rob’s love for sound grew through family, curiosity, and community. He remembers block club parties, carrying crates of records, and experimenting with Christmas lights on speakers until “everything cut off.” That childhood creativity eventually became Creative Audio Solutions and 18 years leading technical production for the African World Festival, with mentor Mama Njia Kai challenging him to think bigger. Now Rob faces a different challenge: teaching others to carry the standard he built. “The only way that you can grow is if you delegate responsibility.” This conversation reveals the Black Detroit technical talent behind the microphone and why passing down that knowledge matters.
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