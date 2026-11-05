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Lessons turn to winning catches at ‘Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!’ event
By Contributed,7 days ago
Takoda Ott of Fort Myers came to the Florida Keys to learn how to fish. Ott went home with a first sailfish release and a tournament award. Ott was one of the women from Florida and beyond who hooked 85 fish aboard seven boats at the award-winning Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! Keys University and Fishing Fever Tournament, held Oct. 16-18 at the Elks Lodge in Tavernier. The three-day event pairs a day of classroom instruction with guided trips inshore and offshore.
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