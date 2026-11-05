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From Project ADAPT to Building Black Futures with Quan Neloms and the Power of Detroit Mentorship
4 days ago
“If you got an older family member now with the technology, just record them, record those stories.” Quan Neloms understands that preserving Black Detroit’s history begins with listening to our people. Born to parents who migrated from Georgia and Florida in the 1970s, Quan grew up in the Medical Courts near Eastern Market before moving west, where hip-hop, neighborhood friendships, and community elders shaped his purpose. From Mumford High School to Project ADAPT, where mentors like Otis Bellinger poured into young Black men, Quan discovered the power of guidance and collective responsibility. Through family memories, stories of Proof, and generations of community leadership, Quan reminds us that Detroit’s future grows from relationships worth remembering and continuing.
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