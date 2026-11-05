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Innovation without borders: Suciu brings global perspectives to Boise State
6 days ago
Christy Suciu, lecturer for the Department of Management, has been a judge at the European Conference of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (ECIE) for six years. ECIE is an international conference dedicated to advancing innovation and teaching excellence. Through the role, Suciu has evaluated research and teaching initiatives from around the world, helping recognize educational innovation.
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