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Tokyo Metropolitan University Students Visit Parkland College
By Nelson,6 days ago
Eight students and faculty members from Tokyo Metropolitan University visited Parkland College from October 29–November 3 for an educational and cultural exchange designed to strengthen English language skills and provide a firsthand look at American higher education and culture. The visiting delegation included Professor Hiroyuki Nomoto, Associate Professor Kota...