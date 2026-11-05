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VisionQuest Confirms Vision’s Code Has More Stark Industries Tech Than We Realized
By Geraldo Amartey,5 days ago
VisionQuest has done a masterful job of exploring who the Vision is in just seven episodes, taking MCU fans on an exciting trip into his source code. The penultimate episode confirmed that Vision's code has more Stark Industries tech embedded in it than we thought. Every MCU fan knows Vision originates from Tony Stark's AI assistant, JARVIS, first introduced in 2008's Iron Man. The events of Age of Ultron led to the birth of Vision as a sentient synthezoid, created after Tony Stark and Bruce Banner's creation, Ultron, went rogue. Vision's origin actually precedes all of this, and Tony Stark, the man who properly kick-started the MCU, has his fingerprints all over that story.