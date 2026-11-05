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Les Jeux Brings an Elevated Twist to Game Night
By Lorelai Hampson,7 days ago
Scottsdale is getting a new place to play, sip and socialize. Les Jeux (“The Games” in French) is opening November 7, bringing a sophisticated, modern twist to traditional game nights. Les Jeux offers a playful atmosphere complete with curated cocktails, mocktails, small bites and an extensive collection of games. From mahjong to Monopoly, guests can gather with friends in a chic, design-forward space.
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