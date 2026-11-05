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Nithya Raman wins LA mayoral race, ousts incumbent Karen Bass
By Julian Duaybis,4 days ago
Nithya Raman will serve as Los Angeles’ next mayor. Raman, who received 52.1% of the vote, challenged incumbent Karen Bass, who earned 47.9% of the vote as of Thursday morning, according to the Associated Press. A current city councilmember representing parts of Central LA and the San Fernando Valley, Raman entered the race hours before the filing deadline after previously supporting Bass during the mayor’s 2022 election bid.