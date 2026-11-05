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New Mets Rumors Reveal Hitting Coach Hire for Andy Green's Staff Ahead of 2027 MLB Season
By Kinnu Singh,6 days ago
Ellis, a former MLB catcher who had an 11-year career in the majors, played his final season with the San Diego Padres in 2018, when Green was the manager. He began his career in the front office as a special assistant for the Padres after his retirement. The Mets also hired Mariano Duncan, who had a 12-year career as a shortstop and second baseman, in a new role earlier this offseason.