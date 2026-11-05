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FPL Gameweek 10 Transfers: 5 Best Players to Buy Before the International Break
By FelixAshan,6 days ago
With Gameweek 10 approaching, Fantasy Premier League managers have another opportunity to strengthen their squads before the international break. Whether you’re looking to replace an injured player, capitalize on a favorable run of fixtures, or finally move on from an underperforming asset, choosing the right transfers could make a significant difference to your season.