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Quebec Village Shopping Center Sells for $31M
By milehighcre,6 days ago
Quebec Village Shopping Center, a 125,000-square-foot shopping center located at 8223 South Quebec Street in Centennial, has been sold to Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, for $31 million. The acquisition represents CRC’s second retail center in the greater Denver area, joining Thornton Town Center, a 266,000-square-foot center purchased by CRC earlier this year.
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