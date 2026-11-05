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The Lion in the Courtroom Pt. XXII
3 days ago
The jury had spoken. Clara Smith Hamon had been acquitted of the murder of Jake L. Hamon, and one of the most sensational criminal trials in Oklahoma history had come to an end. The courtroom in Ardmore, which had been the center of national attention for weeks, gradually returned to its ordinary business. The newspaper correspondents who had descended upon the city departed, the spectators went home, and the lawyers who had participated in the remarkable proceedings returned to their offices. The killing of the wealthy oilman and Republican political leader had become a national sensation, and the testimony concerning his relationship with Clara had exposed a private world of ambition, wealth, infidelity, and political influence. Although the verdict ended the criminal prosecution in March 1921, the story would continue to follow the principal participants for years. For Charles Arthur Coakley, however, there would be little opportunity to rest upon the notoriety of the Hamon trial. Other defendants were waiting, other families were grieving, and other juries would soon be called upon to decide whether the taking of a human life constituted murder, manslaughter, selfdefense, accident, or no crime at all. The celebrated Hamon case had brought Coakley considerable attention, but it was only one chapter in a criminal practice that would continue to place him in courtrooms throughout southern Oklahoma. In the years that followed, he would defend men accused of taking human life and, on occasion, appear on the opposite side of the courtroom as a special prosecutor representing the State of Oklahoma.