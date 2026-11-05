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After 14 years, Inga’s art returns to be exhibited at the Sandzen
By Gail Parsons Abilene Reflector-Chronicle,6 days ago
Fourteen years after the death of Kansas artist Inga Bow, her work is returning to public view. A large collection of Bow’s work will return to exhibition at the Sandzen Gallery in Lindsborg, where her husband, Bob Bow, hopes a new generation will discover the woman whose art was inspired by the Kansas landscape, flowers, leaves and, most of all, clay.