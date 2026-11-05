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ALEA Honors Eight Officers for Life-Saving Actions and Service Under Fire
By Vince Ramsey,7 days ago
MONTGOMERY– Four Alabama troopers received Life-Saving Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 4, for responding to medical emergencies. A wounded state agent also received the Purple Heart. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor presented awards to eight officers. ALEA awards announcement. Troopers William Norris and Leland Hanford helped a man...