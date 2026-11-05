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The Vienna Moose Lodge: Where Neighbors Become Family
7 days ago
Tucked just off Courthouse Road on the edge of downtown Vienna, the Vienna Moose Lodge has been quietly doing what it does best for nearly seven decades: bringing people together. Installed as a chapter of Moose International on December 2, 1958, Lodge #1896 has grown into a community of more than 700 local men and women who share a love of good company, good food, and lending a hand to neighbors in need. Its guiding motto says it all: “A burden heavy to one is borne lightly by many.”