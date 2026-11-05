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Confirmed measles case reported in Christian County, Mo., linked to out-of-county exposure
By KY3 Staff,7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a Christian County resident who contracted the highly contagious viral illness after being exposed in another Missouri county, the Christian County Health Department announced. Public health investigators have initiated contact tracing and are notifying individuals who were...