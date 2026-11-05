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Hailee Steinfeld reveals daughter's first Halloween costume with Josh Allen
7 days ago
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are "in wonderland" together with their baby daughter. The 29-year-old Oscar nominee shared a peek at their first Halloween as a family of three in the Nov. 4 edition of her Beau Society Substack newsletter, which included snaps of the costumes they wore to their extravagant "Alice in Wonderland"-themed bash, "Allens in Wonderland."