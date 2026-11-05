undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How OK donations help fund private-school scholarships
3 days ago
Some Oklahoma families may receive scholarship help for private-school costs. The money begins with donors. UnderOklahoma’sEqualOpportunity Education Scholarship Act, individuals and businesses can donate to an approved scholarship-granting organization, known as an SGO (Scholarship-Granting Organization). Donors may receive a state tax credit for their donation. The SGO uses the donations to award scholarships to eligible students.