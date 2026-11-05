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Bow parents win free speech fight over protesting transgender athletes in school sports
By New Hampshire Public Radio,7 days ago
This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. The day before the Bow girls’ soccer team plays in the state championship, several parents settled their free speech lawsuit against the school district and will be allowed to wear “XX” armbands on the sidelines Friday night.